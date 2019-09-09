Hispanic Heritage

4 important statistics to know about Hispanics

By Bess Krasoff - Digital News Intern
HOUSTON - Here are four statistics to know for Hispanic Heritage month according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month Website:

 

1. 4.7 million Hispanics that are 25 and older had at least a bachelor’s degree in 2015. This represents 15 percent of the Hispanic American population.

Source: 2015 Education Survey

 

2. 1.5 million Hispanics that are 25 and older graduated with advanced degrees (ex: masters, professional, doctorate) in 2015.

Source: 2015 Education Survey

 

3. 20.5 percent of employed Hispanics worked in management, science, business and art professions in 2015.

Source: 2015 Hispanic Population Profile

 

4. Luis Alvarez and Baruj Benacerraf are two Hispanics who have won the American Nobel Prize.

 

 

