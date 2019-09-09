5 Hispanic Heritage events you can attend in Houston

HOUSTON - Hispanic Heritage month celebrations will begin on Sept. 15. Here are a handful of local events Houstonians can go to.
Fiesta Sinfónica
When: Sept. 15
Where: Jones Hall
What: The Houston Symphony will put on a free concert kicking off Hispanic Heritage month with music of Latin America and other classical favorites. The program will spotlight on Cuba with Gershwin’s “Cuban Overture.” Although the concert is free, ticket reservations are required online. The show is recommended for ages six and over.
Website: https://www.houstonsymphony.org/tickets/concerts/fiesta-sinfonica/
TDWHarris Hispanic Heritage Month Happy Hour
When: Sept. 17
Where: Berryhill in the Heights
What: Texas Democratic Women Harris County Metro Chapter will host a Hispanic Heritage month happy hour at Berryhill in the Heights. Join them for some margaritas and appetizers. Sign up online.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/berryhill-in-the-heights/tdwharris-hispanic-heritage-month-happy-hour/686272241800388/
Corn Husk Dolls- Hispanic Heritage Month
When: Sept. 19
Where: Aldine Branch Library
What: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month at this family friendly community event. Kids will be able to make and decorate their own corn husk doll.
Website: https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200017607398131
Researching Our Hispanic Heritage
When: Sept. 19
Where: Clayton Library Center for Genealogical
What: AARP in Houston is partnering with the Houston Public Library Clayton Library Center for Genealogical Research. At this event, families are able to explore their Hispanic roots and heritage by learning about in-depth research on family history. The event will give a basis of genealogical research, databases and tools using the library system. Guests can register for one session online.
Website: https://local.aarp.org/aarp-event/researching-our-hispanic-heritage-houston-tx-91919-5ynph3xmlbb.html
Viva Latin America
When: Oct. 19
Where: Jones Hall
What: The ending of Hispanic Heritage month will be celebrated in concert by the Houston Latin American Philharmonic. This annual concert will feature Olga Tañon and the orchestra will be led by maestro Glenn Garrido.
Website: https://www.evensi.us/amp/viva-latin-america-jones-hall/315145607
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.