Underground artist "BE SOMEONE" has given Houston a landmark that is celebrated throughout the city. His famous mural "BESOMEONE" can be found over I45-S on an old railway bridge as you drive into downtown Houston.

"We have so much diversity here, so many people embrace us. You can be anyone you want to be in a city so diverse as Houston."

-BESOMEONE

