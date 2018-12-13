Here's how you can embrace winter at Discovery Green

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 invites you to experience THE ICE at Discovery Green.

Glide beneath the glittering lights of downtown Houston and embrace the holiday cheer on The ICE powered by Green Mountain Energy.

Hours of Operation*:

Monday – Friday: 5-10 pm (Fridays open until 11pm)

Saturday & School Holidays*: 11 am-11 pm

Sunday: 11 am – 8 pm

Thanksgiving Day: 11 am-11 pm

Christmas & New Year’s Eve: 11 am-7 pm

Christmas & New Year’s Day: 1-7 pm

MLK Day: 11 am – 10 pm (Jan. 21)

*School Holidays (HISD) include: Nov. 19-23; Dec. 24-28 & 31; Jan. 1-4 & 21

*The ICE rink hours will be affected by private events 12/16, 1/13 and 1/20.

The ice rink may be closed or delayed at times due to weather conditions. Call 713.434.RINK (7465) for updates and check discoverygreen.com for closures and other delays.

More information: https://www.discoverygreen.com/ebevents

