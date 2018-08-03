Help us Clear the Shelters 2018

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 once again joined NBCUniversal's Clear the Shelters initiative and teamed up with Telemundo Houston and animal shelters in the Houston area to host the third annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 18.

Clear the Shelters also helps to raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience in the summer months because of spring litters.

Last year, more than 80,000 pets were adopted as a result of the Clear the Shelters nationwide campaign. Nearly 3,000 of those pet adoptions took place in the Houston area. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoptions nationwide.

Participating animal shelters in the Houston area offer no-cost or reduced fee adoptions or waived pet spaying and neutering fees.

Rescue groups will host adoptions at the Children’s Museum of Houston as indicated in the listings below. Crime Stoppers of Houston, SNAP and Houston PetSet will be sharing information about animal care and animal cruelty prevention at the Children’s Museum of Houston event as well. Event hours at the Children’s Museum of Houston on August 18 are 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Participating shelters include (shelter hours may vary, please contact shelter for hours of operation):

HOUSTON:

***A Chance to Bloom | 2608 Industrial Ln. Conroe, TX 77301 | (936) 333-1416

BARC Animal Shelter | 3300 Carr St. Houston, TX 77026 | (832) 395-9009

Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) | 17555 Katy Fwy Houston, TX 77094 | (281) 497-0053

***Diamond in the Fluff Rescue | Event at Children’s Museum of Houston

***DREAM | Event at Children’s Museum of Houston

***GOOD LIF3 Bully Rescue | Event at Children’s Museum of Houston

Harris County Animal Shelter | 612 Canino Rd, Houston, TX 77076 | (832) 927-1133

***HOPE (Homeless & Orphaned Pet Endeavor | Event at Children’s Museum of Houston

Houston Humane Society | 14700 Almeda Rd. Houston, TX 77053 | (281) 961-9225

Houston Pets Alive | 8620 Stella Link Rd, Houston, TX 77025 | (713) 408-3905

Houston SPCA | 900 Portway Dr. Houston, TX 77024 | (713) 869-7722

***Righteous Paws Rescue | Event at Children’s Museum of Houston

***Rock-A-Bully and Friends | Event at Children’s Museum of Houston

***Save A Purrfect Cat Rescue | Event at Children’s Museum of Houston

Special Pals Inc. | 3830 Greenhouse Rd. Houston, TX 77084 | (281) 579-7387

The Kitten House Rescue | 5050 FM 1960, Houston, TX 77069, Suite 103

OTHER AREAS:

A Life to Live Animal Shelter | Event at PetSmart Baytown | (315) 480-6110

Aggieland Humane Society | 5359 Leonard Rd, Bryan, TX 77807 | (979) 775-5755

Alvin Animal Adoption Center | 550 W. Highway 6, Alvin, TX 77511

City of Baytown Animal Services | 705 Robert Lanier Baytown, TX 77520 | (281) 422-7600

Deer Park Animal Control | 4213 Luella Deer Park, TX 77536 | (281) 478-7274

Fort Bend County Animal Services | 1210 Blume Rd. Rosenberg, TX 77471 | (281) 342-1512

Friendswood Animal Control | 3000 W. Parkwood Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546 | (281) 728-2248

Galveston County Animal Resource Center | 3412 25th Ave. N Texas City, TX 77590 | (409) 948-2485

Galveston Island Humane Society | 6814 Broadway Galveston, TX 77554 | (409) 740-1919

Greenwalds Service Inc. | Event at Petco Copperfield

Humble Animal Shelter | 240 Dennis Ave. Humble, TX 77338 | (281) 881-4862

La Porte Adoption Center & Shelter | 10901 Spencer Hwy. La Porte, TX 77571 | (281) 471-3810

League City Animal Shelter | 821 N. Kansas Ave. League City, TX 77573 | (281) 554-1377

Montgomery County Animal Shelter | 8535 State Hwy 242 Conroe, TX 77385 | (936) 442-7738

Operation Pets Alive | Event at The Woodlands Children's Museum

City of Pasadena Animal Shelter | 5150 Burke Rd. Pasadena, TX 77504 | (281) 991-0602

Pearland Animal Control & Services | 2002 Old Alvin Road, Pearland TX 77581 | (281) 652-1970

SPCA of Brazoria County | 141 Canna Ln. Lake Jackson, TX 77566 | (979) 285-2340

Texas Litter Control | 24950 Spring Ridge Dr. Spring, TX 77386 | (832) 930-0228

***Shelters marked with asterisks (***) will hold Clear the Shelters adoption events at The Children's Museum of Houston at 1500 Binz St., Houston TX 77004.

Click here for an interactive map of the participating shelters in our area.

KPRC 2 would like to thank our promotional partners for this year's Clear the Shelters event: Frontier Utilities.

