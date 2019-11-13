Help bring holiday joy to Houston area children

HOUSTON - KPRC 2, the Houston Fire Department, Prosperity Bank and Goya Foods invite you to give a special gift this holiday season during our 2019 Operation: Stocking Stuffer Toy Drive.

"Share the Joy, Share a Toy" with Operation: Stocking Stuffer and benefit thousands of underprivileged children in our area. Toys are needed for children of all ages, from babies through teens.

People can donate new, unwrapped toys at any Houston Fire Department fire station from Nov. 15 to Dec. 17.

Scroll down for a map of participating drop off locations

Other drop-off locations include: any Houston-area Prosperity Bank, Massage Heights, Chili's and Goya Foods.

Viewers who donate a new toy at GOYA Foods will receive a free gift.

HFD's Operation Stocking Stuffer will kick off on Friday, Nov. 15 at 6:00 a.m. with an event at HFD Fire Station #37.

The toy giveaway event will be held Dec. 21 at the New Light Christian Center located at 7317 E. Houston Road beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Online registration for the event giveaway has closed.

For questions about the toy drive or giveaway event, please contact the Houston Fire Department at 832-394-6934. You can also visit their website here.

Public Toy Drop Off Locations

