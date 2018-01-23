Volunteers work final day to build Habitat for Humanity home

HOUSTON - Tuesday was the last day for volunteers to help build KPRC’s Houston Habitat for Humanity home -- a home that will help a deserving family.

Two dozen employees from Frontier Utilities strapped on their hard hats and gloves Tuesday morning to finish work on the roof.

KPRC has sponsored the home for five years and Frontier has been a partner for the last two years.

“We love doing this. It’s for a great cause. It’s giving back to the community, which is really important to our company and it’s also great for team building,” said Frontier Utilities CEO Jay Hellums.

Also there was a group of players from Houston’s new professional rugby team, the SaberCats.

“We just started our preseason and we’ve been getting a tremendous amount of support from the community, so it’s kinda of our way of giving back to the community who’s been awesome to us,” said SaberCats player Diego Maquiera.

The home was expected to be finished in spring. The family will move into their new home in April.

“We’ll finish up with a little more of the exterior work with the volunteers and then we’ll go back in, and start putting in plumbing and electrical and the HVAC system. We’re getting ready for our homeowners,” said Houston Habitat for Humanity executive director Allison Hay.

