LIVE STREAM: Home sweet home: 6th KPRC Habitat Home dedicated

HOUSTON - After months of hard work, KPRC2’s sixth home for Houston Habitat for Humanity is officially complete.

On Tuesday, the new home will be dedicated and new homeowner Kunisha Vessel and her kids will be able to move into their brand new house.

In early January, Houston’s own Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale made a guest appearance to help surprise Vessel with the news that she would be the recipient of the 2019 KPRC Habitat Home.

Vessel moved to Houston from Baton Rouge when she was young and worked her way up from McDonald’s employee to a Human Resources position at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

A KPRC2 team will be at the home ready to present Vessel with her new home.

We will be live streaming the ceremony so you can watch the dedication starting at 11 a.m.

