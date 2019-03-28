Greens Bayou Greenway opens in Bayou Greenways 2020 initiative

Greens Bayou Greenway is open to the public as of Thursday, following a ribbon cutting at the bayou. It is the first to be revamped in the Bayou Greenways 2020 iniative.

It is the first to be revamped in the Bayou Greenways 2020 initiative. The bayou greenway now touts a 2-mile concrete hike and bike trail segment with two new hike-and-bike bridges, new landscaping, preserved open space and neighborhood connections.

Greens Bayou is the first of nine that will be getting a makeover, as part of an initiative that the Houston Parks Board says is "one of the most ambitious parks projects in the country."

The project has a $220 million budget and aims to complete a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails along Houston's major waterways, according to a release from the organization.

