Good Friday Way of the Cross Walk winds through Houston

HOUSTON - Communion and Liberation and the University of St. Thomas Campus Ministry held its Way of the Cross Walk on Good Friday.

The walk is a reflective procession where participants will carry the cross from the University of St. Thomas' Chapel of St. Basil to the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

The 2.2-mile walk includes five stations, gospel readings, reflections and choral presentations.

The five stops include:

Chapel of St. Basil, 3802 Yoakum Blvd.

The Edward P. White Memorial Cross Monument, Montrose Blvd. and W. Alabama

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam St.

Catholic Charities, 2900 Louisiana St.

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1701 San Jacinto St.

Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza will provide a blessing at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

The procession began at 10:15 a.m.

A bus will provide transportation from the end of event back to the University of St. Thomas campus for a $3 donation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.