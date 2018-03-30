Community

Good Friday Way of the Cross Walk winds through Houston

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Communion and Liberation and the University of St. Thomas Campus Ministry held its Way of the Cross Walk on Good Friday.

The walk is a reflective procession where participants will carry the cross from the University of St. Thomas' Chapel of St. Basil to the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.  

The 2.2-mile walk includes five stations, gospel readings, reflections and choral presentations.

The five stops include:

  • Chapel of St. Basil, 3802 Yoakum Blvd.
  • The Edward P. White Memorial Cross Monument, Montrose Blvd. and W. Alabama
  • Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3617 Milam St.
  • Catholic Charities, 2900 Louisiana St.
  • Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1701 San Jacinto St.

Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza will provide a blessing at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart.

The procession began at 10:15 a.m.

A bus will provide transportation from the end of event back to the University of St. Thomas campus for a $3 donation.

