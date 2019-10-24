Houston nonprofit Undies for Everyone provides underwear and dignity to kids in need

Undies for Everyone

This week, we take a look at a Houston nonprofit providing underwear and dignity to kids in need: Undies for Everyone.

The organization collects underwear and distributes them to school districts, shelters and relief organizations in Greater Houston, Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Rabbi Amy Weiss launched Undies for Everyone in 2012. Since then, the nonprofit has distributed over three million pairs of underwear.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the nonprofit distributed some one million pairs of underwear to storm victims throughout Texas.

Undies for Everyone relies on continued support from the community to help kids keep clean and confident.

How to support Undies for Everyone:

Volunteer

Undies For Everyone

Work in the warehouse packing underwear. This volunteer opportunity is perfect for families with young children. All ages are welcome to volunteer. Pro tip: Dress comfortably and wear closed-toe shoes.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, head here.

Donate

Undies for Everyone

Is your spirit of service at odds with your jam-packed schedule? No worries. Undies for Everyone depends on a steady supply of donations to provide underprivileged kiddos with clean undies. The nonprofit donates one pair of underwear for every dollar it receives.

Click here to donate to Undies for Everyone.

Hold a drive

Undies for Everyone

Become an Undies for Everyone ambassador and hold an underwear drive at your school, office, community event, or other gathering.

Click here for more information on how to register as an ambassador.



