Give to KPRC 2's Summer Blood Drive

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is teaming up with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for the station’s 27th annual Summer Blood Drive. Each participant has the potential to save up to three local lives with their blood donation.

The 2019 Summer Blood Drive kicks off at KPRC’s studios at 8181 Southwest Freeway in Houston on Thursday, June 13 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eligible blood donors at the KPRC 2 event on June 13 who meet the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center’s donation criteria will receive one (1) free ticket to Schlitterbahn Galveston (approximate retail value of up to $52.99). This offer is limited to the first 100 people who make an appointment at this link and then successfully donate blood at the KPRC 2 event on June 13 only. Walk-in donors who attempt to give blood without a previously confirmed appointment will not be eligible for this offer.

The KPRC 2 Summer Blood Drive will then continue at several locations around the Houston Area through June 17.

All who donate during KPRC 2’s Summer Blood Drive and credit KPRC 2 will receive a commemorative blood donor t-shirt and a coupon for a free small pizza, side item or dessert from Papa John's Houston (with minimum purchase).

KPRC 2’s Summer Blood Drive is proudly brought to you by Gillman Auto Group and Schlitterbahn Galveston.

Blood Drive Locations:

Click on any location below to make an appointment online.

June 13 - 17

Greater Houston Area Neighborhood Donor Centers

Thursday, June 13

6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• KPRC 2 Studios: 8181 Southwest Freeway

1 – 5 p.m.

• AT&T Spring: 19752 I-45 N, 77373

1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

• Harris Co. Public Library NW: 11355 Regency Green Dr., Cypress, 77429

3 – 7 p.m.

• Twin Peaks I-10 & Kirkwood: 11335 Katy Fwy., 77079

• Twin Peaks Shennandoah: 18310 I-45N, Spring, 77381

Friday, June 14

10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• House of Blues: 1204 Caroline St., 77002

Noon – 6 p.m.

• Brazos Mall: Donor coach by food court

1 - 4 p.m.

• Big Star Ford: 17717 South Fwy., Manvel, 77578

1 – 7 p.m.

• Cypress Creek EMS: 7111 Five Forks, Spring, 77379

3 – 7 p.m.

• Best Buy Conroe: 501 I-45 S, 77301

• Houston Texans YMCA: 5202 Griggs Rd., 77021

• Memorial City Mall: Donor coach by food court

• Willowbrook Mall: Donor coach by Macy's

Saturday, June 15

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Twin Peaks Kirby: 4527 Lomitas Ave., 77098

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

• Waterview Estates: 5110 Waterview Estates Trail, Richmond, 77407

Noon – 4 p.m.

• Almeda Mall: Donor coach by Palais Royal

• First Colony Mall: Donor coach by food court

• Stubbs Harley Davidson: 4400 Telephone Rd., 77087

Sunday, June 16

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• Arboretum & Nature Center: 4501 Woodway Dr., 77024

Noon – 4 p.m.

• Outlets at Conroe: Donor coach in parking lot

Monday, June 17

1 – 5 p.m.

• AT&T Kingwood: 4536 Kingwood Dr., 77345

1 – 7 p.m.

• Katy Mills Mall: Donor coach by Entrance #6

3 – 7 p.m.

• Baybrook Mall: Donor coach by Entrance #2

• Marq*E Entertainment Center: 7620 Katy Fwy., 77024

• Twin Peaks 290: 12830 Northwest Fwy., 77040

• Twin Peaks Webster: 20931 Gulf Fwy., 77598

