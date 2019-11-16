George Bush ranked most expensive airport in Texas, seventh most expensive in country, study says

HOUSTON - George Bush Intercontinental Airport landed in seventh on a new ranking of the country's most expensive airports.

The ranking published by travel website The Points Guy used the cost of airfare, a cab from the airport to the city's center, parking, baggage carts and a cup of coffee to determine its ranking. The website evaluated 50 of the busiest airports in the U.S.

The Houston airport was the only Texas airport ranked in the top 10 on the list of the nation's most expensive airports, making it the most expensive Texas airport The Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, ranked the 14th most expensive airport in the country, and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, ranked the 16th most expensive airport in the country, were the only other Texas airports to make in the top 25.

Here's a look at the ranking.

The most expensive airports in the country, according to the study

1. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) (Newark, New Jersey)

2. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) (New York City, New York)

3. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) (Dulles, Virginia)

4. San Francisco International Airport (SFO) (San Francisco, California)

5. LaGuardia Airport (LGA) (New York City, New York)

6. Salt Lake City International (SLC) (Salt Lake City, Utah)

7. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) (Houston, Texas)

8. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

9. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) (Charlotte, North Carolina)

10. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) (Hennepin County, Minnesota)

11. O'Hare International Airport (ORD) (Chicago, Illinois)

12. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) (Detroit, Michigan)

13. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) (Atlanta, Georgia)

14. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) (Dallas and Tarrant counties, Texas)

15. Bradley International Airport in Hartford (BDL) (Windsor Locks, Connecticut)

16. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (Austin, Texas)

17. St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) (St. Louis, Missouri)

18. Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) (Chicago, Illinois)

19. Kansas City International Airport (MCI) (Kansas City, Missouri)

20. John Wayne Airport (SNA) (Santa Ana, California)

21. John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) (Columbus, Ohio)

22. Indianapolis International Airport (IND) (Indianapolis, Indiana)

23. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) (Arlington, Virginia)

24. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) (Phoenix, Arizona)

25. Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Most expensive airports in Texas

1. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) (Houston, Texas)

2. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) (Dallas and Tarrant counties, Texas)

3. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) (Austin, Texas)

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.