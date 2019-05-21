Fun in the sun: Here are some of the events going on at Discovery Green this summer

From kayak rentals to fitness classes, the Discovery Green 2019 programming scheduled is packed to the brim with events, most of which are free.

HOUSTON - The heat and humidity have settled in, which means it’s almost summertime in Houston.

Schools will be out for the break, and things to do will be popping up all over town including at Discovery Green – a popular hot spot for summer fun.

From kayak rentals to fitness classes, the Discovery Green 2019 programming schedule is packed to the brim with events, most of which are free.

Here are some of the events going on at Discovery Green from July 1 through Aug. 31, 2019:

A Giant Leap: 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

When: Saturday, July 20, 6–10 p.m.

What: Discovery Green will host a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the epic Apollo 11 mission to the moon. The event will feature a paratrooper landing, exhibitions from the Johnson Space Center and Lone Star Flight Museum, commentary by author Douglas Brinkley, a screening of "Apollo 11," an artisan/collectible market and more. The Grove at Discovery Green will also be selling artisanal moon pies ($5) and craft Old Smokey moonshine cocktails ($10) from July 15 to 27.

Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake

When: July 1 through Aug. 31, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

What: Kayaks will be available for rent at Kinder Lake for $5 per person with no reservation required. On the weekends, people can also navigate a radio-controlled boat around the model boat basin. Rentals are provided by Bayou City Adventures and are subject to weather conditions

Fitness in the Park presented by Sprouts Farmers Market

When: July 2 through Aug. 31

What: Sprouts Farmers Market will be presenting a wide array of free fitness classes at Discovery Green. Participants do not have to pre-register, but they will have to sign a waiver. Participants are asked to bring a towel and water, as well as a mat for yoga classes. Yoga mats are available for purchase in the office at Discovery Green between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Houston Public Library Summer Reading Program

When: July 2 through July 30

What: Houston Public Library and Discovery Green have teamed up for a free summer reading series that include story time, activities and crafts. The series will be held in the Morgan Reading Room.

Ongoing events

When: Daily, hours vary

What: People at Discovery Green can cool off in the Gateway Fountain water park and the Mist Tree. Toddlers and infants are required to wear swim diapers, which are available for sale at the Discovery Green office. Water shoes are also strongly encouraged. Visitors can also grab a bite at The Grove or The Lake House.

For the full list of events and more information on each of them, visit the Discovery Green website.

