Free swim lessons being offered to Houston kids

FreeImages.com/Michel Meynsbrughen

HOUSTON - Free swim lessons are being offered to children in Houston in an effort to prevent accidental drowning.

District G Councilman Greg Travis said the lessons taught by YMCA instructors will teach kids what to do if they find themselves unexpectedly in the water, including how to reach the surface, how to reach the edge of a pool and how to safely exit a body of water.

Registration is required and space is limited. While registration is on a first-come-first-served basis, residents of District G will be given priority.

Classes will be held June 3-7, 10-14 and 17-21.

For more information about the classes and to register, go to YMCAHouston.org.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.