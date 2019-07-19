Free heart screenings for student athletes

KPRC2

HOUSTON - KPRC 2’s Bill Spencer has brought awareness to cardiac arrest risks for young athletes. It is a health issue that can be detected before it becomes deadly.

Bill and his partners are proud to offer heart screenings to young athletes, ages 11-25, free of charge at these two upcoming events. Registration is required. Please visit the links for more information and to register.

Sunday, July 28th - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Memorial Athletic Club, 14690 Memorial Drive, Houston

To register for an appointment go to http://www.fitmac.com/mac-heart-screening/fitmac-heart-screening.html

Saturday, August 3rd – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pearland Recreation Center, 4141 Bailey Rd, Pearland

To register for an appointment go to www.thecameronjunielproject.org



