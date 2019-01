HOUSTON - KPRC2 encourages you to help fight hunger and poverty in our area by participating in the Souper Bowl of Caring through Sunday, Feb. 3.

Organize a food drive, make a donation at a participating grocery store or volunteer at a food pantry or shelter.

One hundred percent of all donations benefit hunger relief charities in our community.

Log on to www.TackleHunger.org to learn how you can help change the game for Texans in need.

