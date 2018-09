HOUSTON - Fifteen million Americans, including 1 in 13 children, live with food allergies, many of which can be life-threatening.

Celebrate your food allergy hero and make an impact in their lives by joining KPRC2 anchor Dominique Sachse at FARE's Food Allergy Heroes Walk on Saturday, Oct. 6, in Memorial Park.

Sign up to join or form a team and join us as we walk to fight food allergies!

