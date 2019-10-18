What to do in Houston this week, for $20 or less

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Houston for $20 or less.

Brick Fest Live LEGO® Fan Experience

LEGO® lovers rejoice! The Brick Fest Live® LEGO® Fan Experience is filled with hands-on attractions and activities engineered to inspire, educate and entertain. Add your custom creations to the most unique LEGO building experience! Over a million LEGO® bricks are on display and ready for play.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Where: NRG Center, 1 NRG Park

Admission: $13.99. More options are available.

Garden Oaks Wine Walk

The 11th annual Garden Oaks Wine Walk is a fundraiser for the Garden Oaks Constable Program, benefitting all five sections of the neighborhood. Twelve different table hosts will be stationed around the huge and lavishly landscaped backyard and koi pond.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: Home of Ed and Brenda de Alba, 744 W. 43rd St.

Admission: $20-$100

House of Cavone fashion show debut

Sadreaka Cavone has showcased her fabulous designs in several local fashion shows as well during New York and Paris fashion weeks! You're invited to check out the exclusive House of Cavone collection before it debuts internationally next year! Come celebrate a night of fabulous fashions, cocktails, lite bites and live DJ!

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Social Graces Social Club, 1201 Fannin St., #140

Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Damaged Goods — Improv Comedy

You want to feel better about your life? The members of Damaged Goods invite you on a journey of continued disappointment, injustice and emotional and physical depreciation. From an audience suggestion, they will craft a universe with a single, continuous monoscene full of highly invested characters -— to better your life and take away from theirs.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8-9:15 p.m.

Where: Station Theater, 1230 Houston Ave.

Admission: $8

Dark Matter: Saturday Late-Night Improv

Up late? So are we! Come check out Station Theater's Dark Matter show for a weekly dose of nocturnal entertainment. Dark Matter features a line up of local teams performing live comedy improv with scenes and sketches that are only allowed after dark. It's late, we're up to something. Come watch.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 9:30-11 p.m.

Where: Station Theater, 1230 Houston Ave.

Admission: $8

