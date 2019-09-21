Veggie ready! Vegandale Fest to bring vegan chicken, burgers, ice cream, more to Houston

HOUSTON - Have you ever tried plant-based barbecue? Well, you certainly can at Houston Vegandale, along with vegan chicken, burgers, beer and more cruelty-free food options Nov. 9.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sam Houston Park at 1000 Bagby St.

There will be several vendors from across the nation featuring vegan soul food, desserts, chicken, barbecue, seafood, burgers, hot dogs and more. Take a sneak peek at some of the food options here.

It's an event where vegans and newbies can explore a variety of meals that are plant-based and animal-cruelty free while enjoying live music and a DJ on stage.

Many meat-eaters questioned why vegans want to eat "fake meat." The answer is simple: Many vegans love the taste of meat but hate the cruelty to animals more.

Early-bird tickets can be purchased for $10 before Oct. 1. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

To purchase tickets to the festival, click here.

