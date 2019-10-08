Theater is hot in Houston this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from a Tony award winning play to a show about a haunted house.

'Spring Awakening'

When it debuted on Broadway, "Spring Awakening" offered a raw and honest portrayal of youth in revolt, shattering expectations of what musical theatre can be. The show earned eight Tony Awards® in 2006, including Best Musical. Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial 1891 expressionist play of the same name and featuring an electrifying alt-rock score, "Spring Awakening" follows a group of adolescents as they navigate their journey into adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Sarofim Hall, 800 Bagby St.

Price: $50.40 - $103.20

'The Feast'

Matt and Anna's relationship is going swimmingly until the sewers under their apartment open up and begin to speak. The plumber is angry, Matt's paintings are getting stranger and a storm is gathering. "The Feast" is an eerie comedy about what is real, what is not and who knows.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Where: MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St.

Price: $18

'Salt, Root and Roe'

On the remote coast of Wales, 80-year-old twins Anest and Lola are determined to live out their twilight years on their own terms — even agreeing to face death together. But Anest's daughter Menna returns home to inspire the sisters to face life instead.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Stages Repertory Theatre--Yeager Theatre, 3201 Allen Parkway, Suite 101

Price: $20

'Empanada Loca'

A spooky show for October! Now living deep under Manhattan in an abandoned subway tunnel with the Mole People, a very hungry Dolores recounts her years selling weed with her boyfriend, her return to Washington Heights after 13 years in prison, her fortuitous reunion with an old stoner friend who lets her give massages for cash in the basement under his empanada shop, and the bloodbath that sent her fleeing underground. Loosely inspired by the legend of Sweeney Todd, "Empanada Loca" is contemporary Grand Guignol horror in the style of Spalding Gray.

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Where: MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St.

Price: $18

'The Haunting of Hill House'

Cut off from the outside world and shunned by all who know its forbidding and sinister reputation, Hill House has remained empty and silent except for the daily visits of its grumbling caretaker, Mrs. Dudley. Its isolation is broken by the arrival of Dr. Montague, an investigator of supernatural phenomena who is joined by five others who have their own reasons for accepting his invitation. Their sensibilities are soon jolted by strange and eerie occurrences as they struggle to disguise their mounting fears.

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.

Where: The Company OnStage, 4930 W. Bellfort Blvd.

Price: $9

