Sports and fitness is hot in Houston this week

Looking to get fit?

From bubble soccer to belly dancing, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.

63% Off Bubble Soccer

From the Urban Bubbleball deal description:

Participants bounce around in large bubbles while engaging in an intense soccer game.

Where: Urban Bubbleball, 2619 Polk St., Downtown

Price: One game of bubble soccer for up to four, $61.50 (59% discount off regular price); One game of bubble soccer for up to six, $93 (47% discount off regular price). Other options available.

Up to 52% off scuba-diving courses

From the Gigglin' Marlin Divers and Swim School deal description:

PADI-certified pros teach scuba basics and advanced dive techniques through a mix of classwork and practice dives in a heated indoor saltwater pool. Enrollment includes the rental of BCD, regulator set, dive computer, tanks and any neoprene that may be needed. If they meet the skill requirements, students swim away as PADI-certified scuba divers.

Where: Gigglin' Marlin Divers and Swim School, 4502 Almeda Road, South Central

Price: Discover Scuba Diving course, $28 (44% discount off regular price); Free Diving Course - Two-Day Clinic, $218 (45% discount off regular price). Other options available.

Up to 60% Off World Dance Classes

From the Sirrom Dance Studio, Inc. deal description:

Students learn techniques in belly-dancing, flamenco, and Middle Eastern drumming, then participate in an interactive drum jam.

Where: Sirrom Dance Studio, Inc., 9803 Stella Link, Willow Meadows-Willowbend

Price: 5 Belly-Dance, Flamenco, and Middle Eastern Drumming Classes and One Admission to Drum Jam, $40.50 (55% discount off regular price). Other options available.

