Rad on the Bend wants to cool off Houstonians with mocktails, music every Saturday in August

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Houstonians can cool off with mocktails and music at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens every Saturday in August.

The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Axelrad and Decatur & Pop-up Factory have teamed up to create a special mocktail series, Rad on the Bend.

Guests can also enjoy Axelrad's new menu and sunset-inspired popsicles made by Popston.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

Music by dates:

Aug. 3 - Arthur Yoria

Aug. 10 - Tom & Haley Lynch

Aug. 17 - Sara Van Buskirk

Aug. 24 - Tom & Haley Lynch

Aug. 31 - Sara Van Buskirk

What type of mocktails will be served?

- Jalapeño Watermelon Aguas Fresca

- Ginger Honey Lemonade

- Aguas Frescas

- Cucumber Mint Spritzer

Tickets cost $10 each and the event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click link.

