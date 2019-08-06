Rad on the Bend wants to cool off Houstonians with mocktails, music every Saturday in August

HOUSTON - Houstonians can cool off with mocktails and music at Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens every Saturday in August.
The Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Axelrad and Decatur & Pop-up Factory have teamed up to create a special mocktail series, Rad on the Bend.
Guests can also enjoy Axelrad's new menu and sunset-inspired popsicles made by Popston.
Here's what you need to know about the event:
Music by dates:
Aug. 3 - Arthur Yoria
Aug. 10 - Tom & Haley Lynch
Aug. 17 - Sara Van Buskirk
Aug. 24 - Tom & Haley Lynch
Aug. 31 - Sara Van Buskirk
What type of mocktails will be served?
- Jalapeño Watermelon Aguas Fresca
- Ginger Honey Lemonade
- Aguas Frescas
- Cucumber Mint Spritzer
Tickets cost $10 each and the event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, click link.
