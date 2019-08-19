Pizza-inspired bar crawl coming to Houston in September

Houston Pizza Crawl/ Facebook

HOUSTON - If you love pizza and beer, then tune into this.

A pizza-inspired bar crawl hosted by Bar Crawl Nation is coming to Houston on Sept. 28.

The event is expecting 750 to 1250 participants at the venue. Guests can expect the best local bars, restaurants and pizzerias, which will be located at 5701 Washington Ave.

Here are the participating venues announced so far:

Kung Fu Saloon

Lincoln Bar

Standard Bar and Kitchen

Handlebar

Clutch

Axis & Alibi

Concrete Cowboys

The event is exclusively for the ages 21 and up. Click here to purchase tickets.

