Performing and visual arts are hot in Houston this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Houston this week, from an art show to a painting class.

Interior Interruptions

Interior Interruptions presents new work by Marisa LaGuardia and Ellen Drew Phillips, transforming printmaking into expanded sculptural forms. Inspired by self-guided exploration, fractals, and reoccurrences, the exhibition highlights the concept of multiples and varied perspectives, inviting viewers to experience the work many times over with fresh eyes.

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6 p.m.

Where: 1907 Sabine St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum – Up to 50% off

Museum in art-deco airport terminal charts heritage of business and civil aviation via memorabilia and hangar of restored original aircrafts. Choose from three options: $5 for admission for two (up to a $10 value), $10 for admission for four (up to a $20 value) and $15 for admission for six (up to a $30 value)

Where: 8325 Travelair Road, Greater Hobby Area

Price: from $5 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Discounted classes from Jimmy Loyd Photography

Houston Chronicle photographer illuminates proper composition and framing techniques in hands-on photography and Photoshop workshops. Choose from three options: $51 for a three-hour beginner photography class ($150 value), $51 for a two-hour Photoshop elements class ($200 value), or $107 for a three-hour beginner photography class and a two-hour Photoshop elements class ($350 value).

Where: 824 Yale St., Greater Heights

Price: from $51 (66% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

44% off at Naked Sip & Paint

This is the party for you if you like the sound of a paint brush stroking a canvas, drinks pouring and the company of your very own nude model. We celebrate the beauty that is the human body while you sip crafted cocktails and channel your inner Picasso.



Where: 5535 Richmond Ave., Westside

Price: $28 (44% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

