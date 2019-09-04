Performing and visual arts are hot in Houston this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Houston this week, from a gallery-hosted happy hour to an art exhibit opening.

First Friday Happy Hour

Join us at The Gite Gallery for our First Friday happy hour. You don't want to miss this opportunity to network with Houston's top professionals while enjoying The Gite Gallery's collection of original fine art by African and Cuban artists. We will also kick off a special event happening at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Celebrating its ninth anniversary, Texas' largest live salsa music, dance and health event, Salsa y Salud presents 'Salsa pa' la Humanidad': a dynamic production saluting people from around the world in commemoration of diversity and unity.

When: Friday, Sept. 6, 5-8 p.m.

Where: The Gite Gallery, 2024 Alabama St.

Price: Free

Big Desi Energy Concert

The Big Desi Energy tour features Akaash Singh (Flagrant 2 Podcast, MTV2, Netflix) and Danish Maqbool (Forbes, WSJ) for one night only at The Secret Group.

When: Friday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Where: The Secret Group, 2101 Polk

Price: $12-$16

Greek Art Exhibit Opening: 'The Evolution of Greek Art to Our Times'

Join us for the grand opening of our Greek art exhibit entitled, 'The Evolution of Greek Art to Our Times.' This exhibit will contain a diverse selection from the Charalampous Art Collection, a private collection of Dr. Kanellous Charalampous and the Dexion Foundation. The collection will also include other artists from many parts of Greece and the United States. The exhibit runs through December 31, 2019.

When: Friday, Sept. 6, 10 a.m.

Where: Czech Center Museum Houston, 4920 San Jacinto Street

Price: Free

Up to 40% Off Admission to Houston Fire Museum

Friends and families learn about the history of fire fighting in the Houston area while enjoying touring exhibits and access to events.

Where: Houston Fire Museum, 2403 Milam St., Midtown

Price: $6.50 for Two (35% discount off regular price); $13 for Four (35% discount off regular price); $18 for Six (40% discount off regular price); $41 for Annual Family Membership Package (32% discount off regular price)

38% Off Guided Tours at Beer Can House

Visitors take part in a guided interactive tour of the historic house covered with approximately 50,000 flattened beer cans.

Where: Beer Can House, 222 Malone St., Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Price: $6.25 for Guided Tour for Two (38% discount off regular price); $12.50 for Guided Tour for Four (38% discount off regular price)

