Oktoberfest Houston 2019 brings fun-packed weekend to city

Oktoberfest Houston 2019 is bringing a fun-packed weekend for Houstonians of all ages on Sept. 27-28.

The two-day event will be held at The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, located at 105 Sabine St.

Oktoberfest Houston brings the traditional Bavarian celebration to the city and merges it with the traditional Texan culture.

Food and drinks

Attendees can indulge in German delicacies and choose from over 40 German beers.

Entertainment/competitions

Attendees can enjoy live polka music from over 10 artists.

This year, the festival will be adding a children's fun zone in addition to its adult fun zone, where games including giant Connect Four, giant Jenga and miniature golf will be available.

Guests will have the opportunity to win prizes by taking part in the Oktoberfest Olympiad Games, where a stein race, a barrel roll and a brat toss competition will take place.

Guests can also sign up for the cornhole competition Friday and the beer pong competition Saturday.

Tickets

General admission tickets are on sale online at $15 for Friday and $20 for Saturday.

VIP tickets are available for those who wish to have expedited entry to the festival, access to the VIP area with covered seating, complimentary beer, wine, sodas and water, and food from award-winning restaurant King's BierHaus.

More info

