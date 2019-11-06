Music is hot in Houston this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a classical music duet to a music festival, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

'A Woman's Life: The Diary of Virginia Woolf'

From the event description:

Two exquisite song cycles — Robert Schumann's "A Woman's Love and Life" and Dominick Argento's "From the Diary of Virginia Woolf" — depict radically different views of a woman's life, a century apart.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Zilkha Hall, 800 Bagby St.

Price: $18.75 - $33.75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Karbach Brewery's Foamhenge Music Fest

From the event description:

Calling all hard rock lovers! Join us at Karbach Brewing as we raise a glass and crank it up to 11 for the 3rd annual Foamhenge, hosted by Eddie Trunk! Featured co-headliners include Ace Frehley of KISS, Pat Travers, death metal band Narcotic Wasteland and many more.

When: Sunday, Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m.

Where: 2032 Karbach St.

Price: $28

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vegandale Food Drink Festival – Up to 37% off

From the Vegandale Food Drink Festival deal description:

Experience the best of vegan comfort food and drinks from across the continent at this epic party with live DJ, dancing, contests, and more. Choose from general admission for one person ($7), two people ($14) or four people ($25).

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m.

Where: 1000 Bagby St., Downtown Houston

Price: from $7 (30% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Ray Chen and Julio Elizalde performance – Up to 55% off

From the Ray Chen and Julio Elizalde deal description:

Famed violinist Ray Chen and pianist Julio Elizalde take the stage to perform a thrilling lineup. The discounted deal includes one Mezzanine ticket in rows A–J ($25). Must redeem tickets together at the venue to sit together.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.

Where: 501 Texas St., Downtown Houston

Price: $25 (55% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

