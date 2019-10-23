Music is hot in Houston this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a fright night party to a Czech music concert, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

'Fright Night'

From the event description:

The Flava team presents the "Fright Night" halloween costume party and haunted vibez on the roof. Costume contest hosted by special guest Blu from the Bad Girls Club.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 26, 2 a.m.

Where: Therapy., 4105 Washington Ave.

Price: Free (Early Bird RSVP); $50 (The Fright Night Experience)

Halloween costume, salsa party and shows

From the event description:

Omni Salsa presents a spooktacular night of salsa dancing. Free 30-minute intermediate and advance footwork Workshop! DJ MRoD mixing the best salsa, bachata and more!

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Oct. 26, 2:30 a.m.

Where: Omni Salsa Dance Studio, 5615 Richmond Ave., #150

Price: Free

Hector Couto

From the event description:

We continue with our big party "SUBLIME 003," this time celebrating in the month of Halloween with the master of the house Hector Couto from Spain, debuting in big labels. Line up: Hector Couto (headliner) Romm & Emilio (Vermin Music), Giacomo.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27 4 a.m.

Where: BauHaus, 1803 Pease St.

Price: $20

Tauren Wells: 'The Hills and Valleys Tour'

From the event description:

Tauren Wells is a father, songwriter, worship leader, ordained minister and performer. His desire to draw people closer to their identity in the Lord is apparent in all he pursues. The four-time Grammy Award-nominated Wells debuted his solo music in 2017 with the dance-able pop hit "Love Is Action," which held the No. 1 spot at CHR radio for eight weeks.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m.

Where: Cullen Performance Hall at University of Houston, 4300 University Drive

Price: $7.50

Traditional Czech musical performance

From the event description:

We invite you to an evening of traditional Czech music and dance courtesy of Valtičtí mužáci — a 19 piece group from the Czech Republic!

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.

Where: 4920 San Jacinto

Price: $15

