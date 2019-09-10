Music is hot in Houston this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a DJ show to a heavy metal band to a concert in the park, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Felix Cartal

Taelor Deitcher, better known by his stage name Felix Cartal, is a Canadian DJ and electronic dance music producer. He released his first EP Skeleton in 2009 once he signed with Dim Mak Records. Since then he has gone on to release three full-length albums. Deitcher has toured with Wolfgang Gartner, MSTRKRFT, and Bloody Beetroots.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Gavanna Nightclub / ClubZ, 3704 Fannin St.

Price: $5 (Early Bird - $5); $10 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tim Green

We meet again on the dance floor with another very special guest at the helm. A stalwart behind the booth and strong Dirty Bird, Get Physical and Cocoon releases under his belt, Tim Green arrives for another memorial night at the Bauhaus.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: Bauhaus Houston, 1803 Pease St.

Price: Free (Early Bird (Free before 11 p.m. with RSVP)); $15 (First Release)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Keep it Brassy 3"

The Music Box has added a three-piece horn section for the third year in a row to bring you great sounds from artists such as Chicago, Sinatra, Bruno Mars and the Temptations!

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Music Box Theater, 2623 Colquitt

Price: $15.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fall concert at Market Square Park

The Houston Downtown Management District hosts the Fall Concert at Market Square Park. Event-goers can enjoy lawn games and live music from regional musicians. Austin singer-songwriter Nakia, a fan favorite from NBC's "The Voice," headlines an evening of live music with his band The Blues Grifters. Husband and wife duo The Watters will open with a set featuring their signature blend of Americana soul, backed by musicians from Texas groups Band of Heathens and Shinyribs.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: 301 Milam St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted Galactic Cowboys concert

90s heavy-metal rockers perform their greatest hits plus songs from their latest studio album, "Long Way Back To The Moon." The Houston-based heavy-metal band released its self-titled debut album in 1991 and found national success with its second, "Space in Your Face," released in 1993. Their latest album features raging songs like "Internal Masquerade"and "In The Clouds." Also appearing: Halycon Way.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 813 St. Emanuel St., Old Chinatown

Price: $10 (52 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

