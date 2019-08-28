Music is hot in Houston this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a 90s dance party to a Labor Day White Party to discounted concerts, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

90s by Nature: Labor Day party and brand reveal

From the event description:

This Labor Day, LOC is revealing their new look and you're invited. This event is open bar and we're taking it back to the 90s with this throwback-inspired event. Remember when the internet was brand new, cell phones were as big as bricks and weighed just as much. Well, prepare to go back to the golden days of house parties, boy bands, girl groups, one hit wonders, choreographed dance moves and above all, dancing all night long.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Where: Sharespace - Navigation Blvd, 5001 Navigation Blvd.

Price: $35 (General Admission); $40 (General Admission BYOB); $60 (Reserved Section)

Glown Away Labor Day Sunday

From the event description:

Get ready for an amazing party! One of the biggest nights of year. Labor Day Sunday, come party with us at Gavanna. Most of us will be off Monday so it's the perfect opportunity to check out the new Sunday hot spot. We want to make it a fun interactive experience so we are having our first annual Glown Away party. We will provide Glow sticks, a professional body painter, and have black lights throughout the club.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Gavanna Nightclub / ClubZ, 3704 Fannin St.

Price: $10 (Early Bird Tickets)

Leoni Torres Alvarez concert

From the event description:

Leonardo Torres Alvarez is a vocalist, composer and producer, cataloged as one of the most important figures of Cuban music at this moment. The outstanding composer and performer is currently focused on completing his next album that will be composed mainly of duos with prominent figures such as Pablo Milanés, Descemer Bueno and Kelvis Ochoa, Gilberto Santa Rosa, among others. In the midst of it, he promotes his most recent work entitled "Toda una vida."

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.

Price: $32.85

Labor Day Weekend White Party

From the event description:

Welcome to the show and get ready for the most anticipated party of the summer: Howl at the Moon is hosting a Labor Day Weekend White Party. The night will include free admission, drink specials and prizes.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.

Where: 612 Hadley St.

Price: $10

Free Smoke Fest up to 36% off

From the Free Smoke Fest ft Juvenile, Fat Pimp, and More deal description:

Performers like Juvenile, Fat Pimp, Kstylis, and Sissy Nobby take the stage for a night of rap hits and fat beats. Choose one general admission ticket ($25) or one pit ticket ($35).

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.

Where: 9371 Richmond Ave., Westside

Price: $25 (36% discount off regular price)

