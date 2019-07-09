Music is hot in Houston this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From live performances from national acts to Beats & Eats at Midtown Park, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

DEMOLA Live in Concert

From the event description:

Music World Artist, DEMOLA, presents his debut live show "DEMOLAIVE" in Houston.

When: Friday, July 12, 6-10 p.m.

Where: BauHaus, 1803 Pease St.

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beats & Eats at Midtown Park

From the event description:

Start your second Friday of the month with tunes courtesy of DJ Mav, DJ Flash Gordon Parks and Eimaral Sol. Nosh on delicious food from Zansét Catering. Cool off with boozy (and non-boozy) treats from KICPOPS.

When: Friday, July 12, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Midtown Park, 2811 Travis St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

New Found Glory

From the event description:

New Found Glory vocalist Jordan Pundik may sing "I'm amazed that we've made it this far" on the band's seventh full-length, "Radiosurgery" tour, but that shouldn't be a surprise to anyone who has followed the band's career trajectory. For the past 14 years, the Coral Springs, Florida, pop-punk act have transcended trends and gimmicks by writing songs from the heart that listeners of all ages can relate to, and the band's latest album sees New Found Glory continuing that journey while simultaneously paying homage to the bands who influenced them to pick up instruments as teenagers.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.