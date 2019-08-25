More than just castles! Photos show just how real sandcastle building gets in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas - The rainy weather didn't stop competitors from building creatively designed sandcastles Saturday in Galveston.

The 33rd annual American Institue of Architects' Houston Sandcastle Competition was held on Stewart Beach. The competition raises funds for AIA Houston and the Architecture Center Houston Foundation.

Competitors prepared months in advance, planning ideas, developing unique designs and assigning duties to complete their artwork within five hours.

Check out some of the creators' work below:

