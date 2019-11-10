Life-size Pac-Man maze is coming to Houston

ilbusca/iStock

HOUSTON - Get in the game, literally!

A life-size Pac-Man arcade-style maze is coming to the Houston area. The Maze will give Houstonians the ultimate retro gaming experience. The maze will have participants dodging ghosts while trying to collect different pieces of fruit and solving a coded puzzle. You will be given three lives, but if you lose all three, you are out.

Those who complete the puzzle and gather all the fruit will be placed at the top of the leaderboard and crowned the ultimate winner.

If you're able to escape the maze, you will be able to enter the 80s-themed Pixel Room, where you can enjoy more classic games and other activities.

Tickets sales start at $15 and expected to go on sale this month, according to the Houston Chronicle. Click here for more details about the event.

