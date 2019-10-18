K-pop boy band Seventeen to perform at Smart Financial Centre

Boy band SEVENTEEN performs on stage during the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on January 23, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea.

HOUSTON - Popular K-pop boy band Seventeen is coming to the Smart Financial Center on Jan. 15 for its "Ode to You" North American tour.

The tour, the first since 2017, will kick off in New Jersey on Jan. 10 and wrap up in Seattle on Jan. 23.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 4 p.m. on Oct. 25 through Live Nation.

Presale tickets will only be available for verified fans.

In order to become a verified fan, fans must register online on Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform by 10 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Once registered, fans will receive a code to access the presale which begins at 4 p.m. on Oct 22.

