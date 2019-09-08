How to score free tickets to Halloween Town in Sugar Land this year

iStock/dulezidar

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Halloween Town, Sugar Land's annual celebration of fall, is moving to Constellation Field this year.

In addition to all the family-friendly fun to which visitors are accustomed, there's a chance to get free tickets to the festival.

Here's what you need to know about the event.

When and where

Halloween Town will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Constellation Field, which is where the Sugar Land Skeeters play.

Tickets and cost

Tickets will be available in early October. Adult tickets will cost $7 and children's tickets will cost $5.

Most events at the festival are free with admission, but the costume contest will cost a little extra. If you preregister for the costume contest, you'll pay $3. You'll pay $5 if you register at the stadium the day of the contest.

Go to SugarlandSkeeters.com/HalloweenTown for ticketing information.

Free tickets

Sugar Land residents can visit the box office at Constellation Field and present a City of Sugar Land water bill to receive up to four free tickets. The free tickets are limited and will be available for pickup in early October.

Attractions

In addition to the costume contest, people can take part in trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt, inflatable bouncers, balloon artists, face painting, oversized games, a petting zoo, potato sack races and music. There will also be plenty of food and beverages for purchase.

Vendors will also line the concourse and field area of the stadium, so visitors can get a jump on holiday shopping.

