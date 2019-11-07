Houston to host a variety of theater events this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from "Booger Red" to "A Christmas Carole."

"Booger Red"

From the event description:

Booger Red survives a rough childhood to become a renowned Hellfire and Brimstone Southern Baptist preacher. Can Preacher's Kid Jimmy find a way out from under Booger Red's larger-than-life shadow as he grows up and finds his own voice? If you've ever had a dream or a daddy, Jim Loucks' gritty and passionate solo performance is for you. Loosely based on stories from Loucks' childhood, "Booger Red" is the story of someone finding their own unique voice, resisting the pressures of society's ideas of who they should be, and forging their own way.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.

Where: MATCH, 3400 Main St.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Magical Evening of Magical Theater: Selected works of Ben Plopper

From the event description:

Ben Plopper has no earthly idea how he got here, from a day job as a technical writer for a financial services company to a featured playwright. He is constantly surprised at even the modicum of success he has had writing for (and winning) several Spontaneous Smattering 24-Hour Play Festivals and for a goofy play about vapid, self-absorbed Brits who are so focused on their extramarital affairs and planning the perfect dinner party that they didn't notice a zombie in their midst ("The Importance of Eating Earnest").

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.

Where: The Company OnStage, 4930 W. Bellfort Blvd.

Price: $9

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"A Christmas Carol"

From the event description:

Those crazy Farndale ladies are at it again! Kick off your holiday season with audience favorite "A Christmas Carol" performed as only the ladies can do it. This is family fun for all ages.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8:31 p.m.

Where: Theatre Suburbia, 4106 Way Out West Drive

Price: $8 - $9

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

