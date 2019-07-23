Houston to host a variety of theater events this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from a one-woman show to a murder mystery.

"Parallel Leighzaverses: Selected Works of Leighza Walker"

Actress, writer, mother, performance artist, advice columnist, daughter, creator, native Houstonian, story teller, radio talk show host, visionary and novice guitar player, Leighza has done it all and continues to be inspired by life and a constant need to learn and explore. We are excited to present several of her favorite pieces in this production — some are gut busting funny, some gut wrenchingly raw, but all are from the heart and speak to our experiences and the humanity of us all.

When: Thursday, July 25, 8 p.m.

Where: The Company OnStage, 4930 W. Bellfort Blvd.

Price: $9

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Festival of Originals 2019

Attend this theater event, in which producers have chosen an eclectic mix of scenes from approximately 700 submitted scripts. What made the cut: five originals, 20 minute scenes, five different directors, five different casts.

When: Friday, July 26, 8 p.m.

Where: Theatre Southwest, 8944 Clarkcrest

Price: $9.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"Murderous Crossing"

The year is 1923, and audience members are passengers on board the HMS Victoria as it crosses the English Channel. The famous Inspector Clurrot has tracked down a homicidal mastermind hiding out on board. Meanwhile, the ship is the vessel of matrimony for the Contessa Follette and Mr. John D Rothchild — a marriage encouraged through financial need and murderous greed. But not everything is as it seems, and it turns out that the English Channel isn't the only thing being crossed. Audience members are recruited to stand in for the best man, bridesmaid, mother of the groom and father of the bride in this Agatha Christie-style comic mystery.

When: Friday, July 26, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Theatre Suburbia, 4106 Way Out West Drive

Price: $8 - $9

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

