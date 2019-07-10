Houston to host a variety of theater events this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this week, from "Aladdin" to a kids' movie star workshop.

"Feelin' Groovy 5"

From the event description:

An all-new production featuring hits from the '60s and '70s.

When: Friday, July 12, 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Music Box Theater, 2623 Colquitt

Price: $15.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Disney's "Aladdin"

From the event description:

From the producer of "The Lion King" comes the timeless story of "Aladdin," a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It's an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

When: Friday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Where: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Sarofim Hall, 800 Bagby St.

Price: $45 - $120

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

"The Dinner Detective" Murder Mystery Dinner Show

From the event description:

"The Dinner Detective" comes to Houston to serve up a tasty whodunit along with a seated four-course dinner. You'll never know whether someone at your table is one of the talented cast of improvisers. In fact, everyone's a suspect — including you! Between courses you can expect plenty of murder, mayhem and hidden clues coming to light as you puzzle through the crime.

When: Saturday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Where: Doubletree Hotel Houston, 400 Dallas St.

Price: $81.07

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

30% off one-day movie star workshop

From the Movie Star Workshop deal description:

In this unique on-day program, created by a Hollywood director, students learn acting skills, rehearse and film their own production. In addition, students walk the red carpet at their very own movie premiere and receive a digital copy of their movie.

When: Saturday, July 13

Where: 2001 Post Oak Blvd., Westside

Price: $109 (39 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

