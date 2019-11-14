Houston to host a variety of sports and fitness events this week

Looking to get fit?

From a bike ride to a farmer's market to a night run through Buffalo Bayou Park, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

BCO & HTXO Farmer's Market Bike Ride

From the event description:

Instead of your typical shopping routine, why don't you pedal with us on a Saturday morning for a fun weekend ride that will leave your taste buds and souls enriched and support our wonderful Houston Farmers Markets. Who knows what new food or drink you may discover!

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 8:30 a.m.–noon

Where: Onion Creek Cafe, 3106 White Oak Drive

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kayak Rides and R/C Boats on Kinder Lake

From the event description:

Go for a leisurely kayak ride or navigate a radio-controlled boat around Kinder Lake. Rentals are provided by Bayou City Adventures.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.–Sunday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Firefly Run

From the event description:

Firefly Run is an eye-dazzling and illuminating 5K night race, not to mention the coolest! Runners and walkers of all speeds and experience are welcomed. Decorate yourself like a Christmas tree or Disney princess, or let your creativity flow; enjoy the post-race after-party with live entertainment, refreshments, and amazing visual effects! Come out and support us as we benefit local charities. Relax and enjoy this spectacular one-of-a-kind night-time race, because it's time to get your glow on and light up the night like fireflies!

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Bayou Park, 105 Sabine St.

Price: $30-$65

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 79% off dance lessons

From the Arthur Murray Dance Studio deal description:

Instructors educate individuals and couples in Latin, ballroom or line dances during private lessons.

Where: Arthur Murray Dance Studio, 9746 Katy Freeway

Price: Two private lessons for an individual or couple, $56.50 (73% discount off regular price); Four private lessons for an individual or couple, $86.50 (79% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 69% off Latin dance

From the Amaya Dance deal description:

Learn the techniques, footwork and musicality of salsa or bachata dance from instructors with over a decade of professional experience.

Where: Amaya Dance, 2726 Fondren Road

Price: Four Bachata and Four Salsa Classes for One, $36.50 (69% discount off regular price); Four Salsa-Dancing Classes for One, $19.50 (67% discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.