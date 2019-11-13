Houston to host a variety of performing and visual arts events this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Houston this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a Christmas play to a glass-blowing class.

'A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas'

From the event description:

"A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas" is a family-friendly re-telling of Charles Dickens' classic story, which follows Ebenezer Scrooge's journey with the three ghostly spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve. "A Christmas Carol" instills a powerful message about redemption and the spirit of the holiday season.

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 615 Texas Ave.

Price: from $39

'Love Letters to the Black Man'

From the event description:

Black Girlz Productions presents 'Love Letters to the Black Man.' The event will be curated by award-winning playwright Shaneisha Dodson. She did an international call for open letters and monologues for black males and 14 amazing writers were selected.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.

Where: 3414 La Branch St.

Price: $30

Discounted admission to Houston Fire Museum

From the Houston Fire Museum deal description:

Friends and families learn about the history of fire fighting in the Houston area while enjoying touring exhibits and access to events. Choose from four options: $6.50 for general admission for two, $13 for four people, $18 for six people, or $41 for annual family membership package.

Where: 2403 Milam St., Midtown

Price: from $6.50 (35% discount off regular price)

Discounted glass blowing class at Juggernaut Glass

From the Juggernaut Glass deal description:

Community of artists and instructors teach the ins and outs of glasswork in a fun and safe environment. Choose from: pipe-making class for one person ($89)or two people($159).

Where: 214 E. 27th St., Sunset Heights

Price: from $89 (40% discount off regular price)

Discounted tickets for guided tours at Beer Can House

From the Beer Can House deal description:

Visitors take part in a guided, interactive tour of the historic house covered with approximately 50,000 flattened beer cans. Choose from: Guided tour for two people ($6.25) or four people ($12.50).

Where: 222 Malone St.

Price: from $6.25 (37% discount off regular price)

