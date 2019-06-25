Houston to host a variety of music events this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From attending an EDM show to seeing a Latin superstar in concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Immersive Vibrationsz V

Your favorite vibe session is back again! Join Evolversi and Darbly for their fifth installment in the "Immersive Vibrationsz" series, featuring Benni Bolivar, AbstracttheGod, Rome and Gash the Reaper! Free RSVP, drinks, food, music and fun.

When: Thursday, June 27, 8 p.m.- Friday, June 28, 12 a.m.

Where: DARBLY Entertainment, 7800 Amelia Road

Price: Free

Eric Tessmer concert

Rare Clover Artist Management and Rockefellers present : An evening featuring one of Austin's top performers and songwriters, Eric Tessmer. Another high energy Eric Tessmer show with special guest, The American Revival.

When: Friday, June 28, 8 p.m.- Saturday, June 29, 12 a.m.

Where: Rockefellers Houston, 3620 Washington Ave.

Price: $15 (Gen Adm); $30 (Lower Reserved); $30 (Balcony Reserved)

Gasolina Party

Texas, you think you can handle the heat? We're coming to Houston on June 28 at the House of Blues! RSVP now to receive free admission until 11 p.m. Get ready for the perreo in June! See ya soon!

When: Friday, June 28, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 29, 2 a.m.

Where: House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.

Price: Free

Kinda Super Disco presents Eelke Kleijn

Eelke Kleijn returns to Kinda Super Disco. Last year this man rocked the house! He produced some of the biggest, chart toppingest, booty shakingest jams of 2018. Well, he's back and ready to rock us again!

When: Friday, June 28, 10 p.m.- Saturday, June 29 2 a.m.

Where: 809 Pierce St, 809 Pierce St.

Price: $20 (General Admission)

Luis Miguel – Up to 40% off concert tickets

One of Mexico's biggest pop stars performs songs that helped him earn six Grammy Awards and sell more than 100 million records worldwide. Choose between seats on the 100 or 400 level.

When: Thursday, June 27, 8:30 p.m.

Where: 1510 Polk St., Downtown Houston

Price: $36 (40 percent discount off regular price)

