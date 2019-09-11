Houston to host a variety of health and wellness events this week

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a wellness block party to a kidney action day, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.

The changing face of aesthetics

From the event description:

The aesthetic industry is expected to grow 10% annually for the next five years, driven by minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, technological advancements and increased public awareness. Are you prepared to meet this growing demand? Are you differentiating your practice to maximize your success? Do you know what technologies are optimizing patient experiences and business's bottom-lines? Join us as industry experts answer these questions and provide both their clinical and practical insights into the latest aesthetic innovations and trends.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Hotel Sorella, 800 Sorella Court

Price: $125

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

8th Annual Sickle Cell Education and Research Day

From the event description:

Sickle Cell Education and Research Day (SCERD) is an annual event hosted by Texas Children's Hospital for families of children with sickle cell disease. SCERD provides families the opportunity to learn about managing sickle cell in fun and engaging ways. More importantly, it also offers a relaxed platform to mingle with other families and clinic staff. This year's theme is "Unraveling the History of Sickle Cell Disease" and we look forward to seeing your family there! Note: Space is limited, so RSVP early.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: The Houston Museum of Natural Science, 5555 Hermann Park Drive

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Healthy Vibes: Community health and wellness market and block party

From the event description:

Healthy Vibes: A community health and wellness block party hopes to raise awareness about the need for bone marrow donors in our community as well as for overall health and wellness among people of color. It's all too often that a life is lost due to a preventable disease. Come out and learn more about becoming a bone marrow donor, how to check your mental health, the tea on holistic health and the importance of physical exercise whether you prefer lifting weights, or stretching with yoga.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Blake's BBQ on The Patio, 2916 Jeanetta St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Houston Kidney Action Day

From the event description:

Kidney Action Day is coming to Houston. Take action for your health and join us for a tailgate-themed day. We'll have free health screenings, fitness activities, healthy cooking demos and food samples, awesome raffle prizes and more. Kidney Action Day is free and open to the public, so bring your friends and family along.

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CBD/cannabis movement Texas

From the event description:

More than 50 million people in the United States suffer from chronic pain. Millions of people around the world are finding relief and improving their quality of life by incorporating full-spectrum CBD. WaKanna was brought into existence through the synergistic efforts and shared foundational values of four African-American women who believe health, wealth, legacy and freedom are gifts that belong to all people.

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 5-6:30 p.m.

Where: Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Houston I-10/Washington, 5820 Katy Freeway

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

