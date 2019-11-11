Houston to host a variety of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a gumbo cook-off to discounted wine tasting sessions, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

Creole vs. Cajun Gumbo Throwdown

Join Brennan's chefs Jose Arevalo and James Reedy for a courtyard party featuring a head-to-head gumbo cook-off. Chef James will serve up a Hunter's Gumbo with duck and venison while Chef Jose will offer guests a Bayou Gumbo with alligator, fish and more. Come out for music, food and drinks and to vote on who takes home this year's trophy and gets his winning gumbo on the menu for the rest of the season.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Brennan's House of Houston, 3300 Smith St.

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

28% off wine tasting

Winery producing Chilean wines invites guests to enjoy five tasty vintages

Where: La Fuente Winery, 10606 Hempstead Road

Price: Tasting of Five Wines for Two People, $36 (28% discount off regular price); Tasting of Five Wines for Four People, $73.50 (26% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 50% off cooking classes

Participants can learn more about the flavors and recipes while having a fun time at the cooking classes lead by chef Will Brown.

Where: Will's Way Creole Kitchen, 1262 Westheimer Road

Price: Two-Hour Cooking Class for Two, $63 (42% discount off regular price); Two-Hour Cooking Class for Four, $108 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 44% off beer and mini golf



Guests can taste craft brews ranging from blonde ales to fruity seasonal beers and play a round of miniature golf as well. What's included, per person: Flight of beer, pint of beer and a round of miniature golf.

Where: Under the Radar Brewery, 1506 Truxillo St.

Price: One Flight, Pint, To-Go Pint Glass, and Round of Mini Golf for One, $15 (40% discount off regular price); One Flight, Pint, To-Go Pint Glass, and Round of Mini Golf for Two, $29 (42% discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

