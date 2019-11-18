Houston to host a variety of family and learning events this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From bowling to a trip to the arcade, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Up to 62% off at Emerald Bowl

Two, four or six bowlers try to knock down pins on 1 of 40 gleaming lanes in rented shoes. Choose from three options: $27 for two hours of bowling and shoe rental for two people, $40.50 for four people or $51 for six people.

Where: 9307 Boone Road, Alief

Price: $27 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Discounted open jumps at Pump It Up

Kids unleash excess energy on an indoor playground of inflatable attractions. The Deal: $40 punch card for 10 open jumps ($70 value).

Where: 23810 U. S. 59th, Kingwood

Price: $40 (42% discount off regular price)

Up to 60% Off Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt from ScavengerHunt.com

Participants gear up and launch the ScavengerHunt.com app to start their own adventure, racing against the clock at a time of their choosing. Choice of: Self-guided scavenger hunt for two people ($23) , four people ($41.50) or six people ($57.50).

Where: 901 Bagby St., Downtown Houston

Price: from $23 (42% discount off regular price)

Up to 12% off virtual adventure Rides at XD Ride

XD Ride aims to create an impression that every participant is an element of living world of the game via 7D interactive simulation. Guests get strapped into a motion seat that is capable of creating a motion impression of flying, crashing, and falling. Furthermore, the motion impression is combined with the environmental effects, such as surrounding sounds, blowing wind and light effects that create an immersion that the world around is real.

Where: 5085 Westheimer Road, Westside

Price: from $24 (4% discount off regular price)

