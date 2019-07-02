Houston to host a variety of electronic music events this week

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From a legend of the New York dance scene to a German DJ duo, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

Kinda Super Disco: Andhim

From the event description:

Kinda Super Disco is celebrating July Fourth with some of the most whimsical acts to come out of Germany! Founders of the now massive label Monaberry and renowned for the Podberry casts, KSD is very proud to present Andhim.

When: Wednesday, July 3, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Numbers Night Club, 300 Westheimer Road

Price: $15 (Flash Sale!). More ticket options available.

Ray Volpe and Ubur

From the event description:

DJs Ray Volpe and Ubur make a stop at Stereo Live on their "A Wholesome Gathering" tour.

When: Thursday, July 4, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $5 (General Admission).

Kinda Super Disco: Danny Tenaglia

From the event description:

Often the word "legend" is thrown around very easily, but, in this case, it couldn't be more applicable. A legend of the New York dance scene, he is revered for his marathon DJ sets and is honored by the absolute best in the biz! Very few names in the dance scene command as much respect as this master of the decks. Kinda Super Disco is honored to present Danny Tenaglia, along with guest DJ Joe Dismal.

When: Friday, July 5, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.

Price: $35 (third release)

