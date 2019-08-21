Houston boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up five artsy events around Houston this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an arts mixer to a stand-up show.

Vox Local Arts Mixer V

From the event description:

Vox Culture's milestone fifth annual Vox Local Arts Mixer will feature barbecue, a seafood boil and French pastries created by local chefs, while celebrating both established and new and fast-rising names in the Houston arts scene. The mixer allows Houstonians to engage with painters, photographers, poets, dancers, jewelry makers and more. Artists are selected for V+LAM through their contributions towards Vox Culture's advocacy projects.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 6:15-9:15 p.m.

Where: The Phoenix on Westheimer, 1915 Westheimer Road

Price: Free (V+LAM 5: RSVP Confirmation); $5 (V+LAM 5: Gift Prize Competition/GBF Donation)

Nu-Seoul KaRniva'le: School supply drive

From the event description:

Nu-Seoul is back and we're going even bigger! A free back to school carnival and school supply drive to kick off the school year with bang! There will be live art, an open mic, poetry, moonbounces, snow cones, face painting, music, cotton candy, lemonade stands, carnival game, food, vendors and more!

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 3-8 p.m.

Where: 4213 Emancipation Ave, 4213 Emancipation Ave.

Price: $2 (Free Admission+ $1 Donation). More ticket options available.

Doomsday Wrestling presents "Heroines of Houston"

From the event description:

Warrior Women! Fatal Females! Deadly Dames! Call it whatever you like, but Doomsday Wrestling is putting on its first ever all-woman show on Saturday at Numbers Night Club! That's right! It's the Heroines of Houston!

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9-11 p.m.

Where: Numbers Night Club, 300 Westheimer Road

Price: $16 (General Admission)

Luis J. Gomez stand-up show

From the event description:

Luis J. Gomez is a comedian, writer, podcaster and producer based out of New York City. He is most known for being one of the hosts of the popular podcast "Legion of Skanks". His television appearances include NBC's "Last Comic Standing", Comedy Central's "Roast Battle", TruTV's "Comedy Knockout", two seasons of NBC Seeso's "What's Your F@%king Deal?!" and more.

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Secret Group, 2101 Polk

Price: $15 (General Admission)

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum: Up to 53% off

From the 1940 Air Terminal Museum deal description:

Museum in art-deco airport terminal charts heritage of business and civil aviation via memorabilia and hangar of restored original aircrafts. Choose from three options. $5 for admission for two (up to a $10 value) $10 for admission for four (up to a $20 value) $14 for admission for six (up to a $30 value).

Where: 8325 Travelair Road, Greater Hobby Area

Price: $5 (50 percent discount off regular price)

