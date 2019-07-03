Houston boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts events this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Houston this week, from discounted photography classes to a book launch party.

"Creative Against All Odds" book launch party

From the event description:

Join creative entrepreneur and now author Michael Todd Thomas Jr. as we official launch is book, "Creative Against All Odds: Some Good Advice for Black Creatives". There will be food, cash bar and music. This event will be held in conjunction of the BLCK Market. There will be physical autographed copies of the book available for purchase as well.

When: Friday, July 5, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Buffalo Soldiers Museum, 3816 Caroline St.

Price: $15 (general admission + official t-shirt). More ticket options available.

HOUSTON CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL

From the event description:

Come to the 17th annual Caribbean Festival & Street Parade, Mardi Gras-style. The parade begins at 2 p.m. on West Belfort and Braes Forest heading west and ending in the parking lot of India House. This is a family event; come on out and enjoy the Caribbean Culture at its best.

When: Sunday, July 7, noon-10 p.m.

Where: India House, 8888 W. Bellfort Blvd.

Price: $10

The 1940 Air Terminal Museum – Up to 50% Off

From the 1940 Air Terminal Museum deal description:

Museum in art-deco airport terminal charts heritage of business and civil aviation via memorabilia and hangar of restored original aircrafts. Choose from three options: $5 for admission for two (up to a $10 value) $10 for admission for four (up to a $20 value) $15 for admission for six (up to a $30 value). Children 12 and younger are normally admitted for $2 each.

Where: 8325 Travelair Road, Greater Hobby Area

Price: from $5 (50 percent discount off regular price)

Czech Center Museum : Up to 40% off

From the Czech Center Museum deal description:

This museum showcases the culture, art and people of Bohemia, Moravia, Silesia and Slovakia. Choose between two options: $7.75 for museum admission and a guided tour for two ($12 value), or $14.50 for museum admission and a guided tour for four ($24 value)

Where: 4920 San Jacinto, The Museum District

Price: from $7.75 (35 percent discount off regular price)

Up to 74% off photography classes

From the Jimmy Loyd Photography deal description:

Houston Chronicle photographer illuminates proper composition and framing techniques in hands-on photography and Photoshop workshops. Choose from Three Options. $51 for a three-hour beginner photography class ($150 value), $51 for a two-hour Photoshop elements class ($200 value) or $107 for a three-hour beginner photography class and a two-hour Photoshop elements class ($350 value). In the beginner's class, pupils tote their own digital point-and-shoot or DSLR cameras for a tutorial, during which they'll fine tune compositional skills by framing shots of surrounding flowers and park-goers.

Where: 824 Yale St., Greater Heights

Price: from $51 (66 percent discount off regular price)

