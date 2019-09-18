Houston boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From EDM shows to Jeff Goldblum doing jazz standards, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Crumb

Crumb live at Satellite, supporting their new LP "Jinx."

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Satellite HTX (Outdoor), 6922 Harrisburg

Price: $20

Chris Lake: Stay With Me Tour

Chris Lake is a tech-, electro-, progressive- and house DJ and producer from London. He has run his own label, Rising Music, since late 2005.



When: Friday, Sept. 20, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $30

Synthesizer meetup and giveaway

Every month, Modular Houston gets the local synthesizer scene together to talk shop, showcase gear and learn from those doing it best. This month, our guest and sponsor Warm Star Electronics will do a pro level rundown on their lineup. Not only that, but there will be discounted products and a module giveaway! Of course, we'll be saving plenty of time to cross patch and play amongst ourselves too. This isn't a spectator sport. Grab your gear and get plugged in.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Houston Piano Company, 1600 W. 13th St.

Price: Free

The Messthetics

The Messthetics (members of FUGAZI) Live in Houston!

When: Sunday, Sept. 22, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Satellite HTX (Indoor), 6922 Harrisburg

Price: $12

Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

With an acting career spanning four decades, legendary actor Jeff Goldblum will bring a delightful evening of jazz standards to Jones Hall. Goldblum and his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, released their first album in November 2018, which quickly became the number one selling jazz album on the "Billboard" charts. Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra will play hits such as "Straighten Up and Fly Right," "Nostalgia in Times Square," "Cantaloupe Island" and more!

When: Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St.

Price: $49

