Houston boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

Ricky Retro

Ricky Retro's Rodeo show, presented by Stero Live Houston.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.

Price: $5

Destiny's Child vs TLC | Night Light Bike Ride

On Friday, 3rd Ward Tours is back with a music themed night bike ride featuring two of the top girl groups of all time: Destiny's Child and TLC.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: 3rd Ward Tours , 2301 Elgin St.

Price: $11-$25

End Of Summer '60s Dance Party!

Shakin' All Over, the grooviest dance party in Texas, is back! We'll be playing the grooviest of 60s pop, surf rock, psych rock, R&B, garage rock, soul and fuzz. Dress to impress! Groovy visuals and tasty music all night.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: The Pink Elephant Room, 4218 Washington Ave.

Price: Free

Clay Walker in Concert

Clay Walker has the kind of dedicated work ethic combined with God-given talent that has made him one of the most successful country acts of the past decade. His smooth, evocative voice and energetic stage presence established him as the latest Texas export to find national acclaim with a lengthy string of hits.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Arena Theatre, 7326 SW Freeway

Price: $45-$100

